Twitterati condemn heinous murder of family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district

In a gruesome incident, three people, including a child, were murdered by unknown miscreants in their house on Thursday in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

The deceased have been identified as Bondhu Gopal Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bondhu Pal (6). Bondhu Pal was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school and his wife was pregnant. Reports have even surfaced saying that Bandhu Prakash Pal was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. All the three were brutally murdered by a sharp weapon.

The brutal murder has invoked a sharp reaction from Twitterati, who have taken to social media to criticise the state government accusing it of lawlessness in the state. Here's how Twitterati condemned the heinous murder: