Twitterati call out Congress for sharing fake picture claiming Indira Gandhi addressed troops at Galwan Valley

After the official Congress handle shared a photograph of Indira Gandhi and claimed that she addressed soldiers in the Galwan valley, a recent fact check debunked the claim and established that the photo is actually from Leh and not from the Galwan Valley.

Recently, the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh Congress shared a black and white photograph of former Indian Prime Minister India Gandhi addressing soldiers with a caption "Indira Gandhi Ji with soldiers in Galwan Valley". The photo was also shared by many other members of the party on Twitter.