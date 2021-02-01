Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, says request came from 'authorised entity'

Prasar Bharti asked Twitter to explain the reason for withholding Vempati's account.

"Dear @twitter @TwitterIndia could you explain the grounds for withholding CEO Prasar Bharati's Twitter handle @shashidigital in India?" it said.

Earlier, reports said that officials of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had asked Twitter to block over 250 accounts or tweets that were tweeting using a specific hashtag.

The MEITY (IT Ministry) has blocked around 250 Tweets or Twitter accounts which were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative Tweets on Saturday that was January 30, reports stated, citing officials.

According tothe reports, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies had directed the IT Ministry to take relevant action in view of the social media agitation in solidarity with the farmers' protests.

News agency ANI had also reported, citing sources, that the central government had ordered the block. However, the tweets seem to have been deleted as of now.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Data Protection Bill, condemned the blocking of Prasar Bharti CEO's account and said it has "victimised the person who told you to take the right step".

"It shows how artificial is artificial intelligence," she said.

The MP said Vempati had made a complaint concerning an account who was writing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While taking action they blocked his (Vempati's) account as well. This clearly shows when the real intelligence is missing this is what happens. I have always pleaded that there is a need for fair artificial intelligence. It clearly shows hashtag like that should have been detected immediately and should have been corrected immediately. The person who has made a complaint is obviously not a part of the process but by blocking that handle you are victimising the person who told you to take the right step," she said.

Farmers have been protesting in Delhi for the repeal of three new farm laws. They have held 11 rounds of talks with the government.

(With inputs from ANI)