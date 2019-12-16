Twitter users fume after ANI journalists attacked in Jamia Milia Islamia

On Sunday protesters had torched four public buses and two police vehicles and clashed with officials near Jamia Millia Islamia University. Nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters were injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob but denied firing at them. Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus.

A Jamia students' body claimed they had nothing to do with the arson and "certain elements" had joined the during the protest and "disrupted" it. They also accused the police of high-handedness.

Students across the nation are organizing protests and marches to raise their voices against the ill-treatment of protesters at Jamia. The police had resorted to using force, shooting tear gas shells beating up the protestors after which many were hospitalised for severe injuries.

