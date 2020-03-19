Twitter user warns Subramanian Swamy 'old people are prone to coronavirus': Check out his savage reply

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday gave a savage reply to a Twitter user, who warned him that old people are more prone to the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 8,978 people and infected 219,702 globally so far.

A Twitter user tagged Swamy in his post and asked the Rajya Sabha MP to answer his questions. He wrote, "@Swamy39 Would be obliged if you could clear off these notions. Is corona a bio weapon developed by the Chinese? Did the CIA partake in it? Are the Chinese using doppelgängers of its President amidst outbreak?"

Replying to the user, Swamy said that first let us conquer this pandemic and later discuss these theories. He wrote, "Let us first conquer Corona virus pandemic then we can have a relaxed and cool discussion on theories floating around."