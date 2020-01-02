Twitter user asked PM Modi for a special 'gift', he happily obliges

On the last day of 2019, one Twitter user asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a gift.
"Honorable Prime Minister, I am your big fan and your follower Sir, as go to 2019, I ask you for a gift, will you give me? Sir will you follow me back Please sir," the user wrote.
The Prime Minister was quick to grant the wish an responded to the tweet saying, "Done so. Have a great year ahead".
The Twitter user, whose profile names him as Ankit Dubey, has since then updated his Twitter bio to add this fact.
"Blessed by honorable prime minister @narendramodi ji," it now proudly proclaims.
In a post on his profile he thanks Modi, calling it 'the best New Year and new decade gift for me'.
Incidentally, Dubey is also followed by other political personalities, including Piyush Goyal and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
This was not the Prime Minister's only social media interaction on Wednesday.
On January 1, Prime Minister Modi had also taken to Twitter to wish everyone on the occasion of New Year.
"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote.
He also had telephonic conversations with the leaders of neighbouring countries including his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and emphasised India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Modi spoke to the leaders of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives.
(With inputs from agencies)