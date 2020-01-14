Twitter trolls Kashyap for his 'Tu kaun hai bey' profile picture

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has again made headlines, Kashyap has been one of the prominent Bollywood faces to have openly criticised the BJP-led government. Kashyap recently changed his Twitter profile picture to a poster that says ‘Tu kaun ho bey,’ a question that was thrown at Kashyap by trolls for speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests in India.

Kashyap has fearlessly questioned the Modi government for CAA and the proposed NRC several times. His questions and criticism of the government have earned him the position of being one of the most favourite personalities of the BJP’s IT cell department who keep trolling him on every tweet.