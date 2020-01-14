Twitter trolls Kashyap for his 'Tu kaun hai bey' profile picture

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has again made headlines, Kashyap has been one of the prominent Bollywood faces to have openly criticised the BJP-led government. Kashyap recently changed his Twitter profile picture to a poster that says ‘Tu kaun ho bey,’ a question that was thrown at Kashyap by trolls for speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests in India.
Kashyap has fearlessly questioned the Modi government for CAA and the proposed NRC several times. His questions and criticism of the government have earned him the position of being one of the most favourite personalities of the BJP’s IT cell department who keep trolling him on every tweet.
Kashyap’s profile picture signifies the voice of the protestors who have been calling out the government for asking them to prove their Indian citizenship.
Earlier, Kashyap changed his profile picture to a picture of the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to support the actress after she was being attacked by thousands of twitter users and BJP politicians fro attending a solidarity gathering for Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.
reached the Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the protesting students. The actress was spotted standing with the students at the Sabarmati T-point, where a public meeting was called by alumni of JNU over January 5th violent attack on students and professors primarily from the left groups in the varsity.
She had also met JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the violence. Padukone did not address the meeting and left after an hour.
