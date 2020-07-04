Twitter trolls Global Times editor for calling PM Modi's Leh visit 'political stunt'

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.

Taking an apparent dig at China, PM Modi said that the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here. "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," Modi said addressing soldiers in Nimmoo. However, the PM did not mention China at all in his address to the soldiers.

Meanwhile, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the skirmish on June 15, called PM Modi's Leh visit a "political stunt". He also warned that the Chinese PLA troops are stronger than that of India.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I understand PM Modi needs to make a political stunt at border and talk tough. But please quietly tell Indian border troops about China which you know is much stronger than India. Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA."