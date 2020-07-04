Twitter trolls Global Times editor for calling PM Modi's Leh visit 'political stunt'

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP.
Taking an apparent dig at China, PM Modi said that the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here. "Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," Modi said addressing soldiers in Nimmoo. However, the PM did not mention China at all in his address to the soldiers.
Meanwhile, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the skirmish on June 15, called PM Modi's Leh visit a "political stunt". He also warned that the Chinese PLA troops are stronger than that of India.
Taking to Twitter he wrote, "I understand PM Modi needs to make a political stunt at border and talk tough. But please quietly tell Indian border troops about China which you know is much stronger than India. Tell them not to mess with PLA because they are really no match for PLA."
After his tweet, Twitter users trolled the Global Times Editor-in-Chief. Police officer Pranav Mahajan said, "This tweet of yours clearly shows whose is strong! "He is tweeting like Pakistani. This is beginning of End of big gas bubble called China," said BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
In Leh, PM Modi also met the injured soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash and said that their bravery will inspire the youth. "The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," he said.
"I have come here to thank each one of you. I will take energy with me from here. India will become self-reliant. Neither we ever bowed nor will we bend. I am able to say this because of bravehearts like you. I bow to your mothers who have given birth to warriors like you," he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)