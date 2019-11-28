Twitter trends #well_done_Pragya as she once again calls Godse 'deshbhakt'

Twitter trends #well_done_Pragya hailing BJP MP Pragya Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja was speaking on the bill. He referred to Godse's remarks on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi and said he nursed a grudge against him for over three decades.

BJP MP Pragya Thakur interrupted Raja and said he should not give the example of 'deshbhakts' (patriots) for 'deshbhakti' (patriotism).

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party.