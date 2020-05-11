India

Updated on

Twitter schools Pakistan on Ladakh weather update gaffe

By Agencies

‘RIP common sense’

Twitter schools Pakistan on Ladakh weather update gaffe

New Delhi: Pakistan ended up being tr­o­lled by Twitter aft­er its fai­led attempt to tar­get India by rep­o­rt­ing the weather in Ladakh. The country’s natio­n­al radio bro­a­d­caster, Radio Pakistan, put out a tweet with maximum and minimum temp­eratures in Lada­kh, albeit with a major gaffe.

Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to point mix-up of the words maximum and minimum by Radio Pakistan’s Twitter handle. “In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minim­um temperature is -1 degree centigrade,” read the tweet.

“Wrong.. max should be -1 and minimum should be -4,” wrote a user. “Ye tweet padh ke Pak ki maximum aukat aur min IQ pata chal gayi...,” read another tweet. “RIP common sense!!! -4 max and - 1 min??? Kon se gole se Science padhe ho???” another user wrote.

Many others, with their tweets, schooled Pakistan to not copy their “daddy”.

—Agencies

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in