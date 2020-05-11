Twitter schools Pakistan on Ladakh weather update gaffe

New Delhi: Pakistan ended up being trolled by Twitter after its failed attempt to target India by reporting the weather in Ladakh. The country’s national radio broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, put out a tweet with maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh, albeit with a major gaffe.
Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to point mix-up of the words maximum and minimum by Radio Pakistan’s Twitter handle. “In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade,” read the tweet.
“Wrong.. max should be -1 and minimum should be -4,” wrote a user. “Ye tweet padh ke Pak ki maximum aukat aur min IQ pata chal gayi...,” read another tweet. “RIP common sense!!! -4 max and - 1 min??? Kon se gole se Science padhe ho???” another user wrote.
Many others, with their tweets, schooled Pakistan to not copy their “daddy”.
—Agencies
