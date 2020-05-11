Twitter schools Pakistan on Ladakh weather update gaffe

New Delhi: Pakistan ended up being tr­o­lled by Twitter aft­er its fai­led attempt to tar­get India by rep­o­rt­ing the weather in Ladakh. The country’s natio­n­al radio bro­a­d­caster, Radio Pakistan, put out a tweet with maximum and minimum temp­eratures in Lada­kh, albeit with a major gaffe.

Hawk-eyed Twitter users were quick to point mix-up of the words maximum and minimum by Radio Pakistan’s Twitter handle. “In #Ladakh, maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minim­um temperature is -1 degree centigrade,” read the tweet.

“Wrong.. max should be -1 and minimum should be -4,” wrote a user. “Ye tweet padh ke Pak ki maximum aukat aur min IQ pata chal gayi...,” read another tweet. “RIP common sense!!! -4 max and - 1 min??? Kon se gole se Science padhe ho???” another user wrote.

Many others, with their tweets, schooled Pakistan to not copy their “daddy”.

—Agencies