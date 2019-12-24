Twitter savages dude who thinks women want 'more wine' when they say no

However, Mr Saha’s inability to look at the irony of his life and his tweets are totally lost on him. He portrays himself as an anti-feminist and patriarchy loving man who thinks consent is a joke. He further states in the same tweet that “a no is doesn’t always mean a no” and instead means “more wine.”

In his words, he wrote on Twitter, “It's all about persuasion, and a no doesn't always mean no. It can mean, not now, or "get to know me a bit more" or more wine.”

Mr Saha’s tweet has gathered many replies and while many are abusing him and trying to explain it to him that what he is saying is exactly what male privilege and rape culture looks like, we instead dug deeper into his Twitter profile to give him the benefit of doubt and we weren’t surprised by the result.

We also didn’t have to go too further down, another tweet by him in the last 24-hours is a list of things men don’t want from women. The list starts with a ‘high sex partner count’, ‘nagging and feminism’, which he also claims to be the same thing and many other stupid, sexist and misogynist demands such as ‘not staying at home when the kids are young’ and ‘disobeying.’

Mr Saha’s desperation to have women locked inside the house and agree to every bit that comes out of a man’s mouth is disturbing, triggering and privileged on many levels. Mr Saha is the epitome of mansplaining and as you scroll down his Twitter, it only gets funny because no other emotion will justify his words or thoughts on how women should be treated and how relationship equations work.

The many people who tried to enlighten Mr Saha didn’t hold back much. One user wrote, “there are 2 kinds of people who would be okay with those words plastered over their photo. Rapists and rapists.”

Another user tried to explain the difference between coercion and consent pretty graphically, they wrote, “Hi, I'd like to stomp your balls flat with my foot! Would that be okay?"

"Uh, no. No it wouldn't."

"Okay, let me charming and witty and get you drunk on wine so I can interpret that 'no' as a slurred yes later! Cause NO doesn't ALWAYS mean No, right?"

See what I did there?”