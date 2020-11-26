Twitter removes Sushil Modi's tweet accusing Lalu Yadav of 'promising ministerial berths' to NDA MLAs, here is why

A tweet by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi where he had accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of attempting to poach NDA MLAs in Bihar is no longer available on the micro-blogging site. His follow-up tweets elaborating on the initial allegation however remain, as does a post wherein he states that Lalu's efforts to manipulate the election of the state Assembly speaker had been thwarted.

"Lalu Yadav making telephone call from Ranchi to NDA MLAs and promising ministerial berths. When I telephoned, Lalu directly picked up. I said don’t do these dirty tricks from jail, you will not succeed," he had tweeted. And alongside, he had included the phone number in question.

He later shared an audio clip to back up his claim, following which BJP MLA Lalan Paswan alleged that Yadav had offered to make him a minister if he abstained from the Speaker's election in the Bihar assembly. In the audio clip shared by Modi, Lalu Prasad Yadav can purportedly be heard asking Paswan to remain absent from the Bihar Assembly during the election of Speaker.