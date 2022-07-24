Twitter red flags AAP MP Sanjay Singh's cropped video of PM Modi looking at camera while outgoing President Kovind greets him | Video Screengrab

Twitter on Sunday red flagged a cropped video tweeted by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen looking at the cameras while outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind greets him.

"Stay informed. The media is presented out of context," marked Twitter below the tweet.

Singh had posted a video suggesting that PM Modi insulted the outgoing President by seemingly looking over him as he passes by with folded hands. "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you (sic)," the AAP leader wrote in Hindi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, tweeted the original video in which the Prime Minister can be seen returning the President's greeting. "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how are they respected by the people, do you know? (sic)" the BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

