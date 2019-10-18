Twitter reacts to killing of former Hindu Mahasabha leader

Kamlesh Tiwari, the head of the HIndu Samaj Party and former leader of the Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead in broad daylight at his office in Lucknow. He came into focus when he gave a controversial statement regarding Prophet Muhammad in 2015.

The statement was in response to SP leader Azam Khan’s remarks in which he called RSS members ‘homosexuals’. At the time, the government of Akhilesh Yadav was in power. He was arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him. Recently, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court revoked the NSA against him. Several mobs rampaged in Deoband, Saharanpur and Malda in Bengal over his remarks.

According to reports, the attackers, wearing saffron clothes, walked into Tiwari's office in Khurshid Bagh area on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. Soon after walking in, the assailants opened the box, took out the firearm and sprayed Tiwari with bullets and fled. He was rushed to the trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries.

This is the fourth murder of a right wing leader this month. On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband. On October 10, a BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, also a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles. On October 13, BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Deoband in Saharanpur on Saturday morning.

The murder of the right wing leader has evoked strong reactions on Twitter. This is what the people are saying about the incident.