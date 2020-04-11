Twitter reacts to 'Gangster' PM Modi after seeing him wearing homemade cloth mask during CM meet

As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections. During the meeting PM Modi was seen wearing a home-made cloth face mask.

After the photos of PM Modi wearing home-made cloth face mask started doing rounds on social media, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. Since then #Gamcha has been trending on Twitter. The tweets that have been doing the rounds are hilarious.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: