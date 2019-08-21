Twitter reacts to Chidambaram's disappearance with the most hilarious #chiddibhagmodiaaya

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram cannot leave the country. All airports, immigration desks have been put on high alert. The development came as a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice N. V. Ramana on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief from arrest to the former Finance Minister and referred the matter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for urgent hearing on his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case. The Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate teams have been making rounds of his Jor Bagh residence here ever since the Delhi High Court denied him anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

