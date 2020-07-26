Twitter mocks Pragya Thakur after she asks to 'recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate COVID-19'

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Pragya Thakur on Saturday appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.

She tweeted a video and said, "Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5."

"Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering 'aarti' to Lord Ram at home," she added.

She added, "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram."

