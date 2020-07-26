Twitter mocks Pragya Thakur after she asks to 'recite Hanuman Chalisa to eradicate COVID-19'

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Pragya Thakur on Saturday appealed people to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5, which she believes will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic.
She tweeted a video and said, "Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5."
"Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering 'aarti' to Lord Ram at home," she added.
She added, "When people... Hindus from across the country recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram."
Watch Video:
Meanwhile, Twitter users mocked the BJP leader. "#PragyaThakur claims chanting Hanuman Chalisa till August 5 will get rid of the coronavirus. As true as her claims that cow urine cured her breast cancer," a Twitter user wrote. "Request BJP voters to follow their leaders as blindly as they always do , no questions asked and chant hanuman chalisa or eat bhabhiji papad . Leave the hospitals for the rest of us hyper anti nationals," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Congress leader Ria D'Souza has backed BJP MP Pragya Thakur. D'Souza said that this is the first time she has agreed with the BJP leader. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "1st time I do agree to her.. Prayer is faith in God,So praying to Lord Hanuman isnt wrong at all. Lets all pray together that we get a relief from this pandemic soon. Jo saath baar paat kar koi chutti bandhi maha sukh howa. Jo yeh padhe hanuman chalisa howa sidhi saki guarisa."
