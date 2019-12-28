Twitter mocks Ministry of AYUSH for asking people to become vegan

The Ministry of AYUSH, which is focused on the optimal development and propagation of AYUSH systems of health care, as the website says, recently asked people to take up veganism as their New Year resolution and Twitterati aren’t amused.

The ministry which is supposed to promote Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy took to Twitter to ask people to give up meat and dairy.

The ministry’s official Twitter account actually shared an article by Economic Times on ditching meat and dairy products for veganism.

The tweet read, “No New Year resolution yet? Quit meat & dairy, take up Veganuary for good.”

However, the tweet wasn’t received well by Yoga fans or Twitterati in general. Many replied to the tweet saying Ayurveda promotes a lot of dairy products such as ghee and milk and how can a ministry dedicated to promoting Ayurveda asks its followers to become vegan.

Ironically, the ministry’s website has a picture of Baba Ramdev who runs Patanjali, a brand that sells several dairy products.