Twitter legend and BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tests negative for COVID-19; netizens 'super happy' at news

Many on the internet breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday evening after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tested negative for COVID-19.
Bagga who had earlier in the day taken to Twitter to announce that he had been tested for the deadly virus, again took to the social media platform to announce the results.
In the last few months, Bagga has been at the forefront of efforts to aid people affected by the virus and the consequent lockdown. He had worked to coordinate relief efforts, and had connected many people in need of aid to others, as well as chiming in to help whenever he could.
In May, he had also won the hearts of netizens after offering to help a fruit vendor whose produce was looted by a seemingly gluttonous crowd in Delhi that ignored social distancing norms to get their hands on some mangoes.
Following the update from the BJP leader, netizens took to the comments section to express their happiness.
"Super happy," wrote one user.
"See I told you," another one crowed.
"Thank god...we need you," wrote a third.
"No one can effect a lion," said another Twitter user.
Take a look at some of the posts:
