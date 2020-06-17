Twitter in tears after Sepoy Kunan Kumar's father says he will send his two grandsons to fight for nation

The Indian Army on Tuesday stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night.

"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, who lost his life in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16, says, "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too."