Twitter in tears after Sepoy Kunan Kumar's father says he will send his two grandsons to fight for nation

The Indian Army on Tuesday stated that 20 jawans, including officers, were killed in the clash with the PLA troops on Monday night.
"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20," the statement read.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, father of Sepoy Kundan Kumar, who lost his life in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15-16, says, "My son sacrificed his life for the nation. I have two grandsons, I will send them too."
The father's statement has brought the Twitterati in tears as one user wrote: "One thing that I have noticed, any parent of a shaheed soldier, be it from any social strata or region, echos the same thought, and shows the same resilience. 'We will send more' Take a bow, Sir."
"Yeh hain Ishwar ke roop mein Insaan ! China ko jald Aaina dikhega," wrote former India opener Virender Sehwag.
"This is the Indian spirit they hate and mock and want to destroy. Naman to this man," wrote another user.
Here are some more reactions:
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the sacrifice of the jawans in the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not be in vain.
He added that India wants peace, however, it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated.
"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," ANI quoted PM Modi.
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.
