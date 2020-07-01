Twitter in splits after leading media house mistakes actor Nimrat Kaur for Pakistan Army's first female Lt Gen Nigar Johar

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general in the history of Pakistan Army.

The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Johar is the daughter of Col Qadir, who served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and is the niece of retired Major Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the ISI as well, reported the Dawn.

Nigar Johar completed her schooling from Presentation Convent Girls High School, Rawalpindi and graduated from Army Medical College in 1985. She pursued her Masters in public health from the University of Health Sciences, Lahore in 2015.

Meanwhile, TOI on Tuesday evening made a gaffe and used actor Nimrat Kaur's picture for Lt Gen Nigar Johar. Kaur's picture was from her ALT Balaji series 'The Test Case'. The blunder left Twitter users in splits. Here are a few Twitter reactions: