Twitter hail Kanhaiya Kumar after he owns BJP spokesperson during TV debate

On Friday, during a live news channel debate on JNU, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar slammed BJP leader and spokesperson Amitabh Sinha after he admitted that BJP supports Nathuram Godse.

During a debate on India Today, Kanhaiya Kumar asked the BJP leader whether the party supports Nathuram Godse or not, to which Amitabh Sinha said, "We are anti-Nathuram Godse." To which Kumar said, "We somebody supports Nathuram Godse, that person is a traitor." The debate saw many heated arguments between the two leaders.

After the debate, Kanhaiya Kumar was hailed by netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which Kanhaiya Kumar started trending on Twitter.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: