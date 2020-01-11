Twitter hail Kanhaiya Kumar after he owns BJP spokesperson during TV debate

On Friday, during a live news channel debate on JNU, former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar slammed BJP leader and spokesperson Amitabh Sinha after he admitted that BJP supports Nathuram Godse.
During a debate on India Today, Kanhaiya Kumar asked the BJP leader whether the party supports Nathuram Godse or not, to which Amitabh Sinha said, "We are anti-Nathuram Godse." To which Kumar said, "We somebody supports Nathuram Godse, that person is a traitor." The debate saw many heated arguments between the two leaders.
After the debate, Kanhaiya Kumar was hailed by netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which Kanhaiya Kumar started trending on Twitter.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Taking a dig at the Centre, former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday said abusing and blaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University will not solve the nation's problems. While addressing a crowd Kanhaiya Kumar, "government things we don't understand anything, but let me tell you we know everything. No one can fool us."
Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry here, he also said there was no "tukde tukde" government before 2014. 'Tukde tukde' gang is a term used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists.
"We have talked about what happened in JNU, but we also need to understand why one university is being defamed time and again. Why those standing with them too are branded as anti-national," Kumar was quoted as saying.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)