Twitter ducks sharing info on Delhi violence tweets which are reported to have fuelled recent riots

Bengaluru: Global social media giant Twitter on Monday ducked sharing information on Twitter accounts, which are reported to have fuelled the recent Delhi violence that went on to claim 46 lives and left over 200 people injured.

“We will not be sharing inputs on this issue,” a Twitter India spokesperson told IANS on insights the US tech major was privy to on the riots.

Incidentally, the Delhi Police cyber wing on Monday also sought from Twitter information on 70 accounts, which allegedly instigated violence during the riots last week, according to media reports. Delhi Police identified 70 Twitter handles posting tweets aimed at inciting violence in northeast Delhi, and initiated an investigation.

An IANS questionnaire sought information such as the number of accounts blocked or suspended and tweets, photographs, videos and graphical illustrations which forced the micro-blogging site to delete.

Like the Delhi Police, information was also sought on the number of accounts restored after blockades, number of individuals and organisations which were blocked and specific Twitter rules that were violated.

IANS also asked: “Did Twitter offer assistance or shared data with the Delhi police? Does Twitter take initiative to stem violence in any form other than blocking and suspending accounts? How many Twitter employees monitor tweets in India violating its rules? Globally how strong is such a Twitter team?”