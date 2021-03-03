Twitter cheers as Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns over 'sex CD' scandal

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has found itself placed in quite a conundrum. The state's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned on Wednesday after becoming embroiled in a sex scandal. The lawmaker has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman - an allegation that he denies. Needless to say, the allegation, just ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature had come as a huge embarrassment to B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the Minister alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences. A sex tape purportedly featuring him and an unidentified woman has been shared widely, cropping up on Kannada news channels and social media platforms.
"The allegations against me are far from the truth, it has to be investigated at the earliest. Though I'm confident about my innocence, taking moral responsibility I'm resigning my position as the cabinet Minister. I request you to accept it," Jarkiholi said in the letter to the Chief Minister. Reportedly his resignation has been accepted by the Chief Minister.
But while the ex-Minister insists that he is innocent, Twitter and Opposition leaders are far from convinced. As such, the news of his resignation has brought forth many an elated remark.
"It would be more appropriate for Jarkiholi to resign on immoral grounds" read one irate tweet.
"Good. Swift action is a must. Cannot afford to get tainted," cheered another.
"Defector made BJP minister in Karnataka caught in sex for job scandal! Wah Teddy Wah!" jibed lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.
Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B V took to Twitter reminding that a little more than a year earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had created quite the furore after selecting BJP MLA Laxman Savadi as one of his deputies.
For the uninitiated, the lawmaker had had his own share of controversy earlier in 2012 when he was caught allegedly watching a pornographic clip on his phone in the state assembly. Savadi contends that he was "watching the footage to prepare for a discussion on the ill-effects of a rave party".
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)