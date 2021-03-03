Twitter cheers as Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns over 'sex CD' scandal

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has found itself placed in quite a conundrum. The state's Major and Medium Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned on Wednesday after becoming embroiled in a sex scandal. The lawmaker has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman - an allegation that he denies. Needless to say, the allegation, just ahead of the Budget session of the state legislature had come as a huge embarrassment to B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli had on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against the Minister alleging sexual harassment to a job aspirant and threatening her and family of dire consequences. A sex tape purportedly featuring him and an unidentified woman has been shared widely, cropping up on Kannada news channels and social media platforms.

"The allegations against me are far from the truth, it has to be investigated at the earliest. Though I'm confident about my innocence, taking moral responsibility I'm resigning my position as the cabinet Minister. I request you to accept it," Jarkiholi said in the letter to the Chief Minister. Reportedly his resignation has been accepted by the Chief Minister.

But while the ex-Minister insists that he is innocent, Twitter and Opposition leaders are far from convinced. As such, the news of his resignation has brought forth many an elated remark.