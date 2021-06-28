Twitter appoints US employee Jeremy Kessel as grievance officer for India after Dharmendra Chatur quits

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and Twitter regarding the compliance of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the microblogging platform has appointed Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India to follow the Centre's new rules for social networking websites. Although the appointment does not meet the requirements of new IT rules, which clearly mandate key officers including the grievance officer, to be resident in India.

This comes after Dharmendra Chatur who was appointed as the interim resident grievance officer for Twitter India stepped down from his post on Sunday.

Earlier on June 9, Twitter had written to the government that it was making every effort to comply with new guidelines concerning social media companies and has appointed a nodal contractual person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) on a contractual basis and was in advanced stages of "finalising the appointment to the role of a chief compliance officer".