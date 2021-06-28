Twitter appoints US employee Jeremy Kessel as grievance officer for India after Dharmendra Chatur quits

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and Twitter regarding the compliance of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the microblogging platform has appointed Global Legal Policy Director Jeremy Kessel as the grievance officer for India to follow the Centre's new rules for social networking websites. Although the appointment does not meet the requirements of new IT rules, which clearly mandate key officers including the grievance officer, to be resident in India.
This comes after Dharmendra Chatur who was appointed as the interim resident grievance officer for Twitter India stepped down from his post on Sunday.
Earlier on June 9, Twitter had written to the government that it was making every effort to comply with new guidelines concerning social media companies and has appointed a nodal contractual person (NCP) and Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) on a contractual basis and was in advanced stages of "finalising the appointment to the role of a chief compliance officer".
Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had on June 5 said that it had given Twitter one last notice to comply with the new rules concerning social media companies.
The ministry said in the letter that the New Intermediary Guideline Rules have become effective from May 26.
"The provisions for significant social media intermediaries under the Rules have already come into force on May 26 2021 and it has been more than a week but Twitter has refused to comply with the provisions of these Rules. Needless to state, such non-compliance will lead to unintended consequences including Twitter losing exemption from liability as intermediary available under section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. This has clearly been provided under rule 7 of the aforesaid Rules," it said.
(With ANI inputs)
