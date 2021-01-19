TV journalist Nidhi Razdan files police complaint

New Delhi

Delhi Police’s cyber crime cell will investigate a complaint received from senior TV journalist Ni­dhi Razdan who has said she was a victim of a phishing scam in which she was given a fraudulent offer of a position of Associate Professor at the Harvard University.

Razdan filed the complaint with the Delhi Police on Monday about commission of cognisable offences including forgery, cheating, identity fraud and impersonation by unknown accused against her. Earlier, she had filed a similar complaint with the J&K Police on Jan 16 when she was in Srinagar.

A senior Delhi Police officer said a probe would be undertaken on the basis of the complaint filed at a police station in South East district. A series of emails exchanged with those behind the alleged scam as well as other documents connected with the matter have been enclosed with the complaint.

Her lawyer Shri Singh said Razdan had received an email in December 2019 containing a purported offer from Harvard University for teaching journalism. Thereafter, she resigned as Executive Editor of NDTV last June. However, she had come to know last week emails and forged documents sent over a year were an elaborate scam to dishonestly and fraudulently cause loss to her, Singh said.