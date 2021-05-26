Tussle over Cyclone Yaas begins: BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee for 'misinforming people about damages'

Kolkata: Claiming that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is misinforming people about the damages caused due to very severe cyclone Yaas, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that initially, Banerjee said that 10,000 houses have damaged near the sea which is a false claim.
“10,000 mud houses are not there near the sea. Even before visiting the places, Mamata Banerjee claimed that over 100 dams have been broken but had she repaired the dams by the fund given by the former central government post Aila storm then the dams would have been secure,” said Ghosh.
Alleging that Banerjee is politicizing the cyclone situation from the beginning, the BJP West Bengal president said that the relief amount declared by the BJP led Central government is based on the vastness of affected areas of the states.
“Affected areas Andhra Pradesh is nearly 1,000 km and Odisha is 500 km and in West Bengal only 157 km. Mamata Banerjee is politicizing even the cyclone. After Amphan she said 10 lakh mud houses were broken but the survey said there weren’t 10 lakh mud houses in the affected areas. She said post-Amphan she will plant five crore mangrove plants but a single seed was sown,” said Dilip adding that the BJP MLAs went to the field but the TMC representatives were seen managing the control room.
