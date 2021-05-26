Tussle over Cyclone Yaas begins: BJP's Dilip Ghosh slams Mamata Banerjee for 'misinforming people about damages'

Kolkata: Claiming that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is misinforming people about the damages caused due to very severe cyclone Yaas, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that initially, Banerjee said that 10,000 houses have damaged near the sea which is a false claim.

“10,000 mud houses are not there near the sea. Even before visiting the places, Mamata Banerjee claimed that over 100 dams have been broken but had she repaired the dams by the fund given by the former central government post Aila storm then the dams would have been secure,” said Ghosh.