'Tune in tonorrow': BJP leaders mocked after copying PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' typo, Twitter says India's ‘covfefe’

Ahead of his mandatory Sunday address, "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and urged his followers to tune in at 11 AM.

However, the post aided by a spelling gaffe opened a can of memes. In a now deleted tweet, PM Modi mispelled 'tomorrow' as 'tonorrow'.

A section of Twitter touted this as India's ‘covfefe’ moment.

For those unversed, covfefe was an alleged misspelling of the word ‘coverage’ in a viral tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that instantly became an Internet meme. Trump tweeted, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe” six minutes after midnight on May 31, 2017.

Things got even funnier when BJP leaders copied the exact text and pasted it on their respective timelines.

Here are some hilarious reactions on the micro blogging site.