Tuberculosis cases on a rise in COVID-19 patients? Centre issues clarification; reiterates advisory on TB screening

Union Health Ministry on Saturday issued screening advisory for Tuberculosis and COVID-19 patients and said that it recommends Tuberculosis screening for all COVID-19 positive patients and COVID-19 screening for all diagnosed TB patients.

There have been some media reports alleging that asudden rise in cases of Tuberculosis (TB) has been noticed among patients who were infected with COVID-19 recently, leaving the doctors worried on receiving around a dozen similar cases every day.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "It is clarified that Tuberculosis (TB) screening for all COVID-19 positive patients and COVID-19 screening for all diagnosed TB patients has been recommended by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).States/UTs have been asked for convergence in efforts for better surveillance and case finding of TB and COVID-19, as early as August 2020."

It said that apart from this, multiple advisories and guidance have also been issued by MoHFW to reiterate the need for bi-directional screening of TB-COVID and TB-ILI/SARI. The States/ UTs have been implementing the same.