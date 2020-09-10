TS PolyCET 2020: Results out on polycetts.nic.in; click here to know more

Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training has declared the TS Poly CET Result 2020 today.
Candidates who had appeared for the Polytechnic Entrance Test can now check their result in the form of Telangana Poly CET Rank Cards via official website polycetts.nic.in or directly click here.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “PolyCET Result”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Fill in your credentials and login
The results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future references.
Or directly click here, enter the details and download your result
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)