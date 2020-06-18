TS Inter Results 2020: Girls outperform boys in Telangana for the third consecutive year

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) finally released the Inter Result 2020 for 1st, 2nd Year examinations today.

The 1st year and 2nd year examinations were conducted in March 2020. As per the report that has been published by Times Now News, 4,80,555 students appeared and the pass percentage of 60.01% is recorded for the 1st year.

For the 2nd year, 4,11,651 students appeared for the exam and the pass percentage recorded is 68.86%.

For the third consecutive year, girls have performed better than boys in Inter Result. The pass percentage of girls in the first year is 67.47% as compared to 52.31% for boys. In the second year, the pass percentage of girls is 75.15%, whereas it is 62.11% for boys.

Steps to check results:

-Visit the official website of the board: http://results.cgg.gov.in/

-Click on the relevant year

-Fill up the required information

-Your result will appear on the screen

-Download it and take a printout

Official documents and original mark sheets will be issued by the Telangana Board later.