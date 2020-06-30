TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: Release of admit card postponed to July 1, check here for details

The date of issuing the admit cards for The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has been postponed. Thus the admit cards will not be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on June 30, as per the earlier announcement.

As per the latest update, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, will release TS EAMCET 2020 admit card on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in from July 1 to July 3, 2020.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: