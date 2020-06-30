TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket: Release of admit card postponed to July 1, check here for details

The date of issuing the admit cards for The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 has been postponed. Thus the admit cards will not be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on June 30, as per the earlier announcement.
As per the latest update, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, will release TS EAMCET 2020 admit card on its official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in from July 1 to July 3, 2020.
Steps to download TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket:
Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Click on the link that mentions "TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket" on the home page
A new page will open
Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required details to login
Your TS EAMCET 2020 admit card will open on your screen
Download and take a printout of your TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket
The TS EAMCET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 6 to July 9.
According to a report published by Times Now, students will have to go through several precautionary measures before appearing for the entrance examination. They will have to download the "Aarogya Setu App" on their mobile phone, undergo thermal screening, wear face masks, and use sanitiser.
