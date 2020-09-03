TS EAMCET 2020: Admit cards released on eamcet.tsche.ac.in; click here to know more

The Telangana State Councillor Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit cards for the TS EAMCET Engineering (E) exam.
Students appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Students are advised to download the admit cards before September 7.
Steps to download admit cards:
Visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
Click on the link for TS ECET Hall Ticket 2020
A new page will open
Fill in the login credentials
Your admit card would be displayed on the screen
Check the admit card and download it
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has delegated the task to JNTUH for conducting the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for this year 2020. The JNTUH is conducting this CET for 6th time in the newly formed Telangana state.
The TS ECET - 2020 is being conducted through Online mode only.
