'Truth can never be expunged': TMC MP Mahua Moitra defends remarks about judiciary amid uproar

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is facing backlash from various quarters after her recent remarks in the Lok Sabha. In a strong-worded speech during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Moitra lashed out at the government for making "hate and bigotry" a part of its narrative and alleged that the judiciary and the media have also "failed" the country.

While the comments have now been expunged, she also spoke disparagingly about the judiciary, citing a case against the former Chief Justice. While she did not name former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, her remarks appeared to be a reference to him. “The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred,” Moitra said, as she went on to cite an alleged sexual harassment case against the former Chief Justice of India.

But even as the government contemplates sending her a privilege notice, and political leaders rage against Moitra, the TMC leader is standing firm. The truth, she said, can "never be expunged".

"It would be a privilege indeed if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against me for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour," she added in a tweet late on Monday night.