Truly Heavenly: These divine pics and videos of the Solar Eclipse on June 21 will take your breath away

By FPJ Web Desk

Combination of nine photos, shows the moon moving in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse as seen from (top L to R) Kolkata, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, (center L to R) Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Patna and (bottom L to R) Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai, on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
PTI

India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020, the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June and the last annual solar eclipse of this decade.

The solar eclipse started from around 9 a.m. across the Indian map as the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth came in a straight line, and the country witnessed the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse in over a century.

Areas like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Shillong and more witnessed a partial phase of the annular solar eclipse from 9 a.m. In the eclipse, the distance of the Moon and Earth will be larger than usual which means the moon will not be able to cover up the sun fully and will leave out the borders of the sun - giving an appearance of a "Ring of Fire".

Here are some visuals of Solar Eclipse:

Combination of nine photos, shows the moon moving in front of the sun during the annular solar eclipse as seen from (top L to R) Kolkata, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, (center L to R) Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Patna and (bottom L to R) Chennai, New Delhi, and Mumbai, on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
PTI
A combo pic of shows variou phase of solar eclipse as seen in the sky from Bhopal on Sunday
ANI
This combo picture shows various phases of the solar eclipse as seen in the sky from New Delhi, Sunday, June 21, 2020
PTI
Haryana: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Kurukshetra.
ANI
Rajasthan: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Jaipur.
ANI
#SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dehradun.
ANI
United Arab Emirates: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of Dubai.
ANI
Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.
ANI

