True LGBT Ally? UP champions transgender community, as Noida gets 'rainbow' metro station

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh got a metro station dedicated to the transgender community, with the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC) renaming the Sector 50 metro station as the 'Rainbow station'. The idea here is to empower the community as well as create awareness.

"Transgender community will be provided employment at the station. Station will be open for all commuters," Ritu Maheshwari, Noida Authority CEO had explained earlier in conversation with news agency ANI.

An official press release sent out on Wednesday adds that the NMRC had received numerous suggestions from individuals and NGO's regarding "a suitable name for the station which would correctly signify and represent the essence of this Community". At the Rainbow Station, people from the transgender community would be provided with employment opportunities, the notice reiterated.