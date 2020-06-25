True LGBT Ally? UP champions transgender community, as Noida gets 'rainbow' metro station

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh got a metro station dedicated to the transgender community, with the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC) renaming the Sector 50 metro station as the 'Rainbow station'. The idea here is to empower the community as well as create awareness.
"Transgender community will be provided employment at the station. Station will be open for all commuters," Ritu Maheshwari, Noida Authority CEO had explained earlier in conversation with news agency ANI.
An official press release sent out on Wednesday adds that the NMRC had received numerous suggestions from individuals and NGO's regarding "a suitable name for the station which would correctly signify and represent the essence of this Community". At the Rainbow Station, people from the transgender community would be provided with employment opportunities, the notice reiterated.
As per a Hindustan Times report, the station will also be upgraded to include toilet facilities and other aditional features. The work for the same is expected to take around a month, the publication reported. However, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent restrictions, it is not quite certain when the station would again be used by daily commuters.
This is not the first time the NMRC has dedicated a station to a specific segment of society. Earlier, two stations had been dubbed 'pink stations' as a nod to women.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)