True Brotherhood: Muslim neighbours perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit woman in Baramulla village of Kashmir -- see pics

Keeping up with their tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood, Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits once again jointly performed the last rites of a Pandit woman at Tarhama village in this North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Muslim neighbours then joined hands to carry out all the formalities for the deceased woman's last rites, in line with the cremation practices of Kashmiri Pandits.
