True Brotherhood: Muslim neighbours perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit woman in Baramulla village of Kashmir -- see pics

Muslims help Pandits perform last ritesof deceased Kashmiri Pandit woman at Kunzer Village of Baramulla District of Kashmir.
Keeping up with their tradition of communal harmony and brotherhood, Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits once again jointly performed the last rites of a Pandit woman at Tarhama village in this North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The Muslim neighbours then joined hands to carry out all the formalities for the deceased woman's last rites, in line with the cremation practices of Kashmiri Pandits.

Muslims carry the body of Kashmiri pandit woman in Kunzer Village of Jammu and Kashmir.
Local Muslims help perform last rites of centenarian Kashmiri Pandit woman in Kunzer village of Jammu and Kashmir.
Muslims carry the body of Kashmiri pandit woman in Kunzer Village of Jammu and Kashmir.
Local Muslims gathered to perform last rites of centenarian Kashmiri Pandit woman in Kunzer village of Jammu and Kashmir.
