Truck driver, who ran over DSP in Haryana, arrested

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh who was investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh on Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop ran over him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
Truck driver, who ran over DSP in Haryana, arrested | ANI

Truck driver who ran over a police officer (DSP) during illegal mining check in Haryana arrested, reported PTI.

Ashok Kumar Bishnoi, Singh's younger brother, who lives in Kurukshetra, on Tuesday said their entire family went into a state of shock when they got to know about the incident and has been in disbelief since.

Singh is survived by his wife, a married daughter, and a son, according to Bishnoi.

His daughter is an officer in a bank in Bengaluru.

Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED tomorrow: Congress leaders to express solidarity at AICC office,...

UK PM race: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in the final stage of leadership contest

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair released from Tihar jail on bail

Maharashtra: Elections to nearly 2,500 local bodies to be held with OBC quota

Uttar Pradesh: Row erupts over large number of transfers; state minister allegedly resigns, PWD...

