TRS leader K Kavitha to file a defamation suit against BJP leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha to file a defamation case against Delhi BJP leaders: MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Kavitha will also move to the court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

The BJP leaders had on Sunday alleged that Kavitha, who is Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, was also involved in Delhi's exicse scam. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also embroiled in the case.

According to the reports, Sirsa said that Kavitha had facilitated meeting and brought liquor barons from South and alleged that she arranged Rs 4.5 crore bribe for Sisodia.

Reportedly, Varma made similar comments against KCR and Kavitha.

K Kavitha's reaction on allegations

K Kavitha called the allegations levelled by the BJP leaders "baseless" and claimed that she has nothing to do with it. A report in NDTV quoted her as saying that they [the BJP-led Union government] have all the agencies in hand and can initiate a probe. She added she will "completely cooperate".

Kavitha, reportedly, commented that BJP is rattled by KCR's criticism who has been vocal about his disapproval of their policies. She also said thence they are trying to malign her family's reputation.