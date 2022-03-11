Triumphant Modi exhorts Gujarat village sarpanches to prepare for Grameen Swaraj

Ahmedabad: A day after his BJP walked away with victories in Uttar Pradesh and three other states that went to the polls, a triumphant Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on home turf Gujarat on Friday to a grand welcome with his first strategic address to rural masses at a state-level congregation of sarpanches and representatives of the Panchayati Raj system.

Modi began his day with a 10-km roadshow in an open jeep flanked by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil from the Ahmedabad airport to the BJP headquarters Sri Kamalam near Gandhinagar.

Here, he held a meeting with state-level leaders and MPs and MLAs to take stock of the BJP’s preparations for the December 2022 elections.

Modi then reached the sprawling GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad for the Maha-panchayat Sammelan where he invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj.

Addressing some 2 lakh people under a huge pandal created to beat the heat, the Prime Minister said, “Gujarat is the land of Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Bapu always talked about rural development, self-reliant villages. Today, as we celebrate the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, we must fulfil Bapu’s dream of Grameen Vikas."

Almost kicking off his party’s campaign for the December 2022 elections, Modi said, "Panchayati Raj system is very important to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj. For this, all of you representatives, Panch-Sarpanch, are doing the work of giving it momentum."

The Prime Minister called upon the village representatives to plant 75 trees in every village during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence for the cause of the environment.

He claimed that in Gujarat women represented more than men in the panchayat system. “We need to stop this Sarpanch Pati system” where a woman would on record be the sarpanch of a village but her husband called the shots.

Modi said, “More than 1.5 lakh elected public representatives here should sit together and discuss the bright future of Gujarat, there can be no greater opportunity than this, there can be no greater power of democracy than this."

The Prime Minister congratulated village representatives for their efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the State.

On Saturday, Modi will dedicate the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation at 11 am and also deliver the first convocation address of the RRU as the Chief Guest. And in the evening, the Prime Minister will throw open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and address the young sportsmen on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 10:14 PM IST