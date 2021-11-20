e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:41 PM IST

Tripura: Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo faces ‘violent mob’ of BJP supporters in Agartala

FPJ Web Desk
TMC leader Babul Supriyo | Photo: Twitter Image

Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday cried foul after facing what he called a “violent mob” of BJP workers and supporters in Tripura’s Agartala.

The former MoS alleged that the supporters of his former party “abused and pelted stones” stones at him. The “cowards fled” after he got off the car to confront the mob, the TMC leader, who also added a snide remark against the BJP, said.

“It is a joke/shame that BJP preaches against political violence, given the filth I see them resort to in Tripura,” wrote Babul Supriyo in a tweet from his official handle, He also tagged Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in his tweet.

The now TMC leader confirmed, in a follow-up tweet, that his car was never safe because he “always got down and confronted” when faced with “resistance”. He reminded his former party - BJP who won the only seat for the camp in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and then won it back again in 2019.

“Who had the spine to desert your party (of backstabbers) and leave the MP seat midway?” Supriyo said. “Let me see how you win Asansol back.”

Notably, a number of turncoat leaders have started criticising the alleged corrupt practices in the BJP, which many of them had joined ahead of the assembly polls.

Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee, returned to their old party after the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC came back to power in West Bengal for a third consecutive term. The BJP won only 77 seats of the 294-member West Bengal assembly in the last elections.

So far, five BJP MLAs and several senior leaders like Sabyasachi Dutta, Babul Supriyo, and Rajib Banerjee have rejoined TMC.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who has been lashing out at the party's West Bengal leadership since the assembly poll debacle, earlier in the day said he has decided to bid "farewell" to the state unit of the saffron camp for the time being, apparently indicating that he would stop criticism of its leaders.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:43 PM IST
