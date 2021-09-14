Tripura: TMC postponed Abhishek Banerjee's rally after permission denied twice, party said will move to court if not granted

Tripura: The Trinamool Congress on Monday said that the party has been denied to rally for TMC MP and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee which is scheduled for September 16 in Tripura's Agartala district. This would be the party's first mega rally ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. The permission was canceled by the police citing Viswakarma Puja.

After permission to conduct the rally was canceled twice, the TMC sent a fresh request to Tripura police seeking permission to hold the rally on September 22. TMC Spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that if this time they are refused they will move to the court.

“The sheer fear of Abhishek Banerjee and TMC the BJP is using their police to restrict the TMC to hold the rally of Abhishek. Two days citing fake issues they didn’t allow us to conduct the rally but third time if they don’t permit us then we will move the court,” said Kunal.

Notably, the first permission was denied as there is already a rally held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women wing on September 15, the police said.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that permitting TMC to conduct a rally on September 16 is also impossible due to Viswakarma Puja.

“Tripura celebrates Viswakarma Puja with much pomp so conducting political rallies is not possible on September 16 and 17 as there can be law and order issues,” said Nabendu.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh while slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC that the party on one side is refusing BJP to hold a rally in West Bengal but is demanding permission for a rally in Tripura.

“It is a complete farce. Citing pandemic TMC is not allowing BJP to hold rallies in Bengal but is asking for permission. Is Tripura out of the pandemic?” asked Ghosh.

Countering Ghosh, Kunal said that the police didn’t mention ‘pandemic’ but stated ‘procession of another political party’ while denying permission.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 08:30 PM IST