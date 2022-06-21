Tripura: TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha hits campaign trail ahead of bypolls

Shatrughan Sinha | (PTI Photo)

Agartala: Veteran Bollywood actor and TMC Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday urged people of Tripura to show ‘unity’ and vote for TMC in the upcoming bypolls in four Assembly constituencies scheduled on June 23.

Addressing the media, Sinha said that the only ‘credible and popular’ face is Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and also that her credibility got reflected in 2021 Assembly election in Bengal.

“The work done by Mamata didi and her credibility brought her to power again in Bengal. In Asansol, TMC won the bypoll by almost five lakh votes. It is a huge thing,” mentioned the TMC MP.

Slamming the BJP, Sinha claimed that BJP is ‘dividing the country’.

“Just like Bengal, Tripura is also a secular place and different kinds of people stay here. To maintain peace and secularism, TMC should be voted to power. Within a short span, TMC had gained immense popularity in Tripura and for proper development, people should keep confidence in TMC,” added Sinha.

The TMC MP also pointed out that in the last five years BJP didn’t ‘work’ for Tripura.

“The condition of roads is pathetic. If the highway somehow gets clamped then business to the entire North East will stop. BJP is a ‘Jumla’ party, and their Agnipath scheme is also part of ‘Jumla’,” further added the actor-turned-politician.