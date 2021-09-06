Tripura: TMC holds protest after senior leader Panna Deb arrested in abetment to suicide case

Tripura: A senior leader of TMC Tripura, Panna Deb, was sent to three-day police remand in connection with a case related to abetment to suicide on Sunday.

TMC leader Subal Bhowmik said that the police did not even inform them that there was a suicide note and that the family of the deceased has also denied its existence.

“The note again reappeared a few days later. This is suspicious as they took days to plant the note. The police also did not consult any handwriting or forensic expert before concluding that it was actually written by the deceased. Panna Deb has been falsely arrested. We will continue our protest as long as he is not released,” said Subal.

The deceased, a young woman, was reportedly suffering from a mental disorder for the past 14 years, and was a close relative of the AITC leader. She was staying in the same residence as Deb and her mother.

Panna’s mother, who is also protesting, said that the police did not even talk to them once about the incident but had arrested Panna.

Meanwhile, TMC West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for allegedly copying schemes of the TMC government.

“The helpline number is a copy of 'Didi Ke Bolo' scheme of Mamata Banerjee. It’s just a ploy and eyewash and in 2023 people of Tripura will oust BJP and will bring original development which actually only TMC can do,” claimed Kunal.

However, according to BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, helpline number to listen to people’s problem as according to BJP restarting ‘Janatar Darbar’ (that was started by Biplab Deb to listen to people’s problem) is not possible due to pandemic.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:01 PM IST