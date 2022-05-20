Tripura: TMC distributes umbrellas and food packets to flood-affected people; see pics

Tripura: In order to connect with the people ahead of the Assembly elections due next year in Tripura and to help the people amid floods, Trinamool Congress on Friday distributed umbrellas and food packets to the flood-affected people.

The food donation drive was carried out by Trinamool Congress workers in the state capital of Agartala, in the presence of Tripura TMC president Subal Bhowmik and state in-charge Rajib Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Waterlogging has created havoc in several places in the North East. In the last four years, the BJP-led Tripura government has done nothing to solve this crisis. People have lost their homes and their livelihood. Instead of having photo sessions by stepping in ankle-length water, BJP leaders should help those in need,” claimed Bhowmik.

Further slamming the BJP leadership, Bhowmik claimed that there has been zero contribution from the government to help those affected by the flooding.

It can be noted that landslides triggered by heavy rains in different locations in the North East have disrupted road and rail connectivity to the region since Sunday.

TMC after forming the state government in Bengal for the third time have been making inroads in several other states including Tripura. TMC had also contested in Agartala Municipal polls and will also contest in the Assembly polls next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee have always claimed that the TMC is the only party that can take BJP by the horns for which they will ‘fight’ to oust the BJP government from everywhere.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:32 PM IST