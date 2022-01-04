Tripura moving towards prosperity, reflects united effort by double engine govt: PM Modi

Tripura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating an international airport in Tripura claimed that the former central government didn’t think of developing north-east states.

After inaugurating the second terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Modi also launched several welfare schemes.

Following the inauguration, Modi addressed a public rally. He said that once Tripura was ‘looked down upon which is now an important trade corridor during BJP rule’.

“After I have become the Prime Minister I have brought the Government of India to the North-East's doorstep. Soon this region will be developed more,” said the Prime Minister.

Notably, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia was also present during the inauguration of the international terminus that is built at Rs 3400 crores.

Modi also launched MukhyaMantri Gram Samridhi Yojana (MMGSY) under which funds will be allocated to panchayats for development of the remote villages.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of the central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala Yojana and other basic facilities to the common people.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of five national highway construction projects, government residential quarters, etc.

Meanwhile, TMC took to Twitter and alleged that the BJP government is increasing the chances of people being affected by Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister of India is pushing thousands of lives into danger! Turning Tripura into a 'COVID Manufacturing Hub', does the PM really think he is capable of protecting people? SHAME ON @narendramodi ji. SHAME ON @BjpBiplab for TOYING WITH PEOPLE'S LIVES!,” read the tweet.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:09 PM IST