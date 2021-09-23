Tripura HC stays police summons to Trinamool Congress leaders till Durga Puja

Tripura: The Tripura High Court on Thursday has asked the police not to quiz the TMC leaders till Durga Puja.

TMC Tripura spokesperson and advocate Biswajit Dev said that the verdict is a clear slap on the BJP government for ‘suppressing’ the opposition’s voice.

“We have moved the court challenging that the court had earlier said that the matter got over while releasing the arrested TMC leaders last month. The police forcibly tried to interrogate the TMC leaders at Khoai Police station. The verdict came in our favor,” said Biswajit.

Notably, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, TMC West Bengal spokesperson Kunal Ghosh and TMC leader Subal Bhowmick were summoned by police for interrogation over allegedly disrupting the administration work.

BJP Tripura spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that the Tripura High Court had put an interim stay on the order but didn’t nullify the police’s summons.

“Due to imposition of CrPc 144 and also due to upcoming festivities the High Court had put a stay on the order. Post festivity the police can interrogate the summoned TMC leaders from West Bengal,” claimed Subrata.

It can be recalled that citing pandemic and upcoming festivity, the Tripura government had imposed CrPc 144 till November 4 cancelling all the political programs.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:52 PM IST