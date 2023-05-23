Tripura Govt tries to rope in Sourav Ganguly as their ambassador | FPJ

Kolkata: The Tourism Minister of Tripura, Sushanta Chowdhury, met with former Indian team skipper Sourav Ganguly at his ancestral house in Behala to discuss the possibility of making him the brand ambassador of Tripura. The aim is to boost tourism in Tripura across the country and abroad.

Taking to Facebook, Chowdhury expressed his hopefulness in receiving a 'positive' response from Dada (Sourav Ganguly).

Tripura BJP sources say Sourav Ganguly has accepted the offer

"Tourism in Tripura needs a lot of promotion, and who else can be better than Sourav Ganguly, whom the entire world knows. I had a courtesy meeting with Ganguly at his residence in Behala, West Bengal, to discuss various issues related to this matter. I hope that today's meeting with Dada will yield positive results," wrote Chowdhury.

Apart from Chowdhury, Uttam Kumar Chakma, the Tripura Government Tourism Secretary, and Tapan Kumar Das, the Director of the Department, were also present.

According to Tripura BJP sources, Sourav Ganguly has accepted the offer.

