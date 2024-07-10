Tripura Govt Issues Clarification On 'Misleading' Reports Of HIV Cases In State

Representative Image |

Agartala: The government of Tripura on Wednesday issued a clarification, terming a report that claims that the state has 828 students registered as HIV as "misleading".

The government said that the figures are cumulative from April 2007 to May 2024.

Clarification Given By The Health & Family Welfare Govt Of Tripura

Reacting to reports, the Health & Family Welfare Government of Tripura, in a message on the social media platform, X, said, "It is reported that, Tripura has 828 students registered as HIV positive, and 47 of them died. This report is misleading because the total figures are cumulative from April 2007 to May 2024. Please note it as official clarification from Govt of Tripura".

It is reported that, Tripura has 828 students registered as HIV positive and 47 of them died.

This report is misleading because the total figures are cumulative from April, 2007 to May, 2024. Please note it as official clarification from Govt of Tripura — Health & Family Welfare Department (@HFWDTripura) July 9, 2024

The clarification came days after a senior official of the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) said as many as forty-seven students died from HIV in Tripura, and 828 have tested HIV-positive.

"We have so far registered 828 students who are HIV positive. Out of them, 572 students are still alive and we have lost 47 people due to the dreaded infection. Many of the students have migrated out of Tripura for higher studies in coveted institutions across the country," a senior official of the TSACS said earlier in the month.

The State Government has now clarified that these figures represent a cumulative figure of cases for 17 years from April 2007.