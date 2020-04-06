Tripura Congress leader who filed complaint against CM Biplab Kumar Deb charged with forgery

In reality, the Congress leader asserted, Manipur had only two cases and Karimganj one on Tuesday. Roy sought appropriate action against the chief minister for allegedly spreading 'fake information'. On Roy's complaint, Officer-in-charge of NCC Police Station Subimal Barman said, "It requires permission from the magistrate. As today is Sunday, we shall seek permission tomorrow."

An advocate, Arabinda Deb, an advocate, on Sunday filed a complaint with the same police station charging Roy with forgery and criminal conspiracy to malign the image of the Chief Minister. "I have noticed that the complaint was made by Sri Gopal Ch. Roy on a forged letterhead in which he has used the State Emblem of India illegally with an intention to harm the reputation of our honourable Chief Minister Shri Biplab Kumar Deb," the advocate said in his complaint.

Barman said the complaint against Roy was registered. Roy alleged that police vandalized Roy's house at Ramthakur Para area of Agartala and attempted to murder him. They also allegedly did not allow his advocate and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pijush Kanti Biswas to enter Roy's house.

Biswas said, "The complaint against Roy is weak. I was shocked to see such a large number of policemen in front of Roys house. I am not only the TPCC president, but also a senior advocate. It is illegal to deny entry of an advocate to the house of his client. A gundaraj is prevailing in the state."

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha said the law will take its own course. Regarding Roys complaint against Deb, he said, "It could be a slip of the tongue on the part of the chief minister. I think it is silly to raise such complaint against the chief minister at this hour when the entire country is fighting with coronavirus."